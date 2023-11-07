The show must go on! Actress Xóchitl Gómez suffered a painful injury during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars.

The 17-year-old Baby-Sitters Club actress took to TikTok to share that she sprained her ankle while doing a flip, which was caught on camera.

In the clip, Gómez goes into a cartwheel at an awkward angle and painfully lands on her ankle.

"This shiiii is BANANAS! 🙈😭🤪 im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN! #teamxv #dwts #teamyoungnstyle," she captioned the clip.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

In the comments section, Gómez revealed that she still plans to perform on Tuesday's live show.

"I’m good!! I will be there tomorrow and we ballin! 🤑," she wrote.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress is currently paired with dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Chmerkovskiy reposted Gómez's video on his Instagram Story, writing, "Cause things were going really well," with a crying emoji.

Gómez and Chmerkovskiy have been one of this season's highest scoring couples thus far.

Prior to this injury, ET's Denny Directo spoke with Chmerkovskiy about working with Gómez.

"I'm really proud of her. For a young age, she's really persistent and focused and yeah she works hard," the seasoned pro said of the actress. "She gets hurt. She keeps going."

Dancing With the Star airs Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC and Disney+. It will be available the next day on Hulu.

