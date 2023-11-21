Tuesday's new Dancing With the Stars was a celebration of Taylor Swift and her ground-breaking Eras Tour, and the show kicked off with a special message from the "Anti-Hero" songstress herself.

Swift appeared in a pre-taped message projected on the massive screen above the DWTS ballroom, and the singer was all smiles as she shared a special message for the remaining six celeb-pro couples.

"Hey guys, it's Taylor! I wanted to say, thank you so much for having this me-themed night on Dancing With the Stars," the singer said with a smile as the panel of judges -- including special guest judge, choreographer Mandy Moore -- watched from their table beside the dance floor.

"I so wish I could be there to see what you and your choreographers -- and my friend Mandy Moore -- have put together," Swift continued in her message. "I really wish I could be there, but I'm on tour in Brazil."

"But I'm sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants," she concluded.

Moore -- who developed all of the choreography for Swift's acclaimed Eras Tour performances -- joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli to provide feedback and scores for the season's Top Six couples, who all delivered routines set to Swifts' songs.

Moore is no stranger to Dancing With the Stars either. She worked with the show for several years, from season 20 to season 25, and served as a guest judge once before in Season 24.

Swift, meanwhile, just finished a challenging set of tour stops at the Estadio Nilton Santos stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where a punishing heatwave forced Swift to postpone a show, and even struggle to breathe during her time on stage.

However, she's scheduled to continue the South American leg of her Eras Tour on Nov. 24, with a three-night engagement in São Paulo, Brazil.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

