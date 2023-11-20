Taylor Swift is drawing Barbie comparisons after her heel broke during her Eras Tour concert on Monday.

During her concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the "Maroon" singer, 33, had to pause and remove the heel of her shoe after it broke in the middle of her Lover setlist. Despite only having one heel to stand on, photos and videos captured Swift on stage with a perfectly arched foot.

In one clip, the BBMA winner even walks around the stage while greeting the crowd and welcoming them to the Eras Tour in Portuguese.

"She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie #RioTSTheErasTour," X account @TSTheErasTour posted alongside a video of Swift.

"Taylor Swift (Barbie's version)," one fan wrote while resharing the video.

Another fan account simply took a screenshot of Swift on stage with her broken heel and placed it next to a still from the 2023 movie for comparison.

" Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie," the account wrote in their post.

In Barbie, Margot Robbie's "stereotypical Barbie" has perfectly arched feet like the Mattel doll until her heels fall which sends her on a journey of self-discovery.

According to fan accounts on X, Swift was forced to go on for the remaining half of her songs during the Lover era and even broke off the heel herself and tossed it into the crowd.

Videos online show the interaction and Swift's decision to move forward with the event sans one heel.

"You're making me feel amazing right now," she told the screaming crowd of 60,000.

One fan who was purportedly at the concert Monday posted a photo to his X account saying he had caught the heel and sharing a picture of the bejeweled part of Swift's shoe.

Monday night's performance was a rescheduled event after Swift canceled Saturday's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio De Janeiro.

On Friday, the heat index -- which accounts for both heat and humidity -- read at a shocking 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to FOX Weather.

The heat was so extreme that concertgoers were passing out and one young woman, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, died before the show began on Nov. 17.

Ana's cause of death has yet to be confirmed but the office of Rio’s public prosecutor opened a criminal investigation and said her body was being examined, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the "Lover" singer said she was "devastated" by Benevides' death.

"I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote in an Instagram story. "I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," she continued.

On Sunday, Swift appeared to honor Benevides during her Eras Tour performance, singing an emotionally charged song about loss.

The 33-year-old singer performed "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" as one of her surprise songs as she played a rain-soaked set at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The song, which is featured as a bonus track on her Midnights -- 3am Edition, includes the lyrics: "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time." Swift appeared to become emotional as she sang, but did not offer any commentary about the choice of song.

