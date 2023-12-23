Grab a Kleenex. This one's a tearjerker.

A diehard Taylor Swift fan posted an emotional video on TikTok earlier this week thanking the Midnights for bringing her closer to her 9-year-old daughter, and now the "Lover" singer responded saying she was "so moved" by what she said.

It all started when the Swiftie, Jenny, shared she's a single mom who works every day. But with the help of Swift, Jenny's grown so much closer to her daughter this year after they both attended The Eras Tour, attended the tour's concert film in theaters and also rented the movie and devoured it at home along with some pizza, all of which proved to be such thrilling experiences that it prompted the little one to turn to her mom and say, "I've had more fun with you this year than ever before."

The sentiment moved Jenny to tears, and she felt compelled to share the heartwarming experience with not just her followers but also Swift, whom she tagged in the caption and said, "Thank you @TaylorSwift for everything!"

"For my daughter to sit there and say, 'I've had the best year with you.' I'm a single mom. I work every day. That means so much to me, even more than my love for you," Jenny said in the video. "I didn't think [my love for you] could get more, but hearing that come from my daughter's mouth, girl, I will take a bullet for you."

Jenny went on to thank the 34-year-old songstress for also helping her daughter flourish thanks to her music -- "Mean" is getting her through the boys in school," she said -- and for helping them build memories that will last a lifetime.

Getty

"I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom-heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together," Jenny added.

The TikTok video, which went viral and has now garnered more than 1.5 million views, reached Swift, who was so moved by the video she responded with a sweet message for Jenny.

"You just reminded me of why this year has been so special," Swift responded in the comment's section. "I'm so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age."

It's been a helluva year for Swift, who in 2023 enjoyed setting a standard of excellence when it comes to concert performances. That -- coupled with setting records with her Eras Tour concert film in theaters -- is one of the many reasons why she earned Time's 2023 Person of the Year honor.

"Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task… There are a number of different choices that could have represented 2023 but we picked a choice, someone who represents joy," said Time's Editor-in-Chief Jacobs of Swift on the Today show. "Someone who's bringing light to the world, someone who's taken her own story and made it big enough for everyone. And I don't think there's anyone who's moved so many people so well as Taylor Swift did in 2023."

Jenny wholeheartedly agrees.

