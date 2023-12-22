Patrick Mahomes is singing Taylor Swift's praises! During an interview on CBS Mornings, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reflected on his teammate, Travis Kelce's, relationship with the pop star.

"At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is," Mahomes said. "For us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She's part of the team."

As for his pal, Kelce, Mahomes said, "He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman."

Mahomes also spoke about Swift's budding friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, noting, "It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well."

"It's been cool to kind of interact with her... She's top tier at her profession, [so we're able to] see how she drives and she becomes that. It's really cool to hear about it and see," he said of Swift. "Now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes, so it's really cool."

At the end of the day, Mahomes said, "I'm glad that she's the person that she is. That's why I think her and Travis match so well."

Mahomes isn't the only Chiefs player to express his support for Kelce's romance. Rashee Rice recently appeared on Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast and said, "I'm happy for Trav. She's real good with support with the team. And she brought a lot more fans to the team, too."

Kelce himself hasn't been shy about his appreciation for his girlfriend. During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce marveled at New England Patriots fans' reaction to Swift when she stepped out to support the Chiefs as the two teams faced off.

"I mean, you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he said. "Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes."

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part everybody was screaming their f**king tails off for her," he added. "I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.'"

