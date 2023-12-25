Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at His Chiefs Game on Christmas

It looks like Taylor Swift is leaving the Christmas tree lights up until January -- because she's far from home this holiday.

Fortunately, she's got a great reason to be thousands of miles away: boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game. On Monday, the world-famous singer was once again spotted cheering on her man from the stands as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. While she's attended several of his games since their romance began, this marks their first Christmas as a couple and, as evidenced by Swift's appearance at the stadium, they're spending it together.

Swift wore a black bow in her hair and a plaid mini skirt, and was snapped wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

That was not the case for Thanksgiving, as Kelce noted during an episode of his New Heights podcast before the holiday that he would be "feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here." Meanwhile, Swift had a slate of shows scheduled in Brazil during Thanksgiving weekend.

Now, after whirlwind months of dating sandwiched between football and touring, the pair is able to be in the same city as the year comes to an end -- to the delight of fans, of course. With her Eras Tour on hiatus until the next show in February, a source previously told ET that "Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break."

"Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way," the source said. "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

Swift recently addressed the uncharacteristically public nature of her new romance, telling Time, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

Continued Swift, "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

