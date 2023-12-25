Celebrating the season together! Taylor Swift brought her parents -- Andrea and Scott Swift -- along on Christmas Day as a family to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the NFL star's home turf.

The Swifts arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to cheer on the tight end. Meanwhile, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce -- a center for the Philadelphia Eagles -- is also scheduled to play an afternoon home game against the New York Giants.

Taylor's appearance at Monday's game marks the couple's first holiday together since they began dating over the summer. Travis previously revealed that he would be enjoying a fast food feast on Thanksgiving, saying on his New Heights podcast before the holiday, "I won't have anybody here." The pair have also appeared to be apart on their respective birthdays this year.

This is not the first time, however, that Travis has met members of Taylor's family. He and Taylor's dad spent time together in Argentina during the singer's Eras tour stop in early November, and Scott joined his daughter for Travis' recent game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As Travis' NFL season continues, Taylor has made numerous appearances at his games with Donna and Brittany Mahomes -- the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The "Karma" songstress is currently on hiatus from her Eras Tour, which resumes in February. A source previously told ET that "Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break."

The source continued, "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

Taylor made her debut as a football fan in September, when she appeared in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium. Since, the "Lover" singer has attended more games at Arrowhead, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and at Gillette Stadium.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Taylor recently joked in an interview for Time's Person of the Year issue. "I've been missing out my whole life."

