Jason Kelce Shares His Weight Loss Goals After Retiring

Jason Kelce is focused on getting in shape. The 36-year-old former NFL star recently retired as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't mean he's not focused on his health.

During Wednesday's episode of Jason's New Heights podcast, he speaks with his co-host and brother, Travis Kelce, and their guest, Arnold Schwarzenegger, about his post-football weight loss goals.

"I'm in the process right now, I'm retired. I played my whole career 295. I'm trying to get down to 250, 260," Jason explains to Schwarzenegger. "My goal is two pounds every week, lose it. I want to lose it, but maintain my muscle mass. I'm trying to monitor my protein, my carbs, my fats, make sure that I'm hitting at least one pound per body weight."

Jason Kelce playing for the Philadelphia Eagles - Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Travis also shared some details on his older brother's diet, noting, "Jason does a lot of — what is it? — you're vegan. Jason's a real vegan. I always was out on vegan. I did it one week. Couldn't do it. I needed more protein than beans."

Professional actor and body builder Schwarzenegger, 76, gave Jason tips on his health journey, sharing, "The most important thing is that you slowly decrease the body fat and increase the body muscles. You just switch. It doesn't just have to do with the weight."

Jason officially announced his retirement in an emotional speech in early March.

"I am retiring from the NFL," he shared at a press conference. "And today I must admit I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. But f**k, it took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong."

Jason is a Super Bowl champion, six-time All Pro honoree, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer, who played for the Eagles since 2011.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce - Ryan Kang/Getty Images

He later shared the reason behind his decision to retire after his impressive career with the Eagles.

"The reality was, it was more firm than it's ever been this year that I just don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore," Jason shared on a past New Heights episode.

Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, recently joked about her husband's retirement during a Today show appearance.

"He needs to get out of the house," Kylie quipped. "It's not that I need him to get out of the house, it's that he needs to get out of the house. I think that with three small children, I don't think golf is gonna cut it."

And while Jason's younger brother, Travis, still plans to play for his Kansas City Chiefs, he does have his own post-retirement career in the back of his mind.

"I'm definitely out here in the entertainment world dabbling around and becoming a professional in that career field," Travis recently told ET.

