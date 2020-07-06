Murder is no longer just on The Orient Express.

Brad Pitt is set to star in a thriller about assassins aboard the same bullet train out of Tokyo, ET can confirm. Appropriately titled Bullet Train, the pic hails from Sony Pictures and director David Leitch (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw).

Bullet Train is based on best-selling Japanese author Kotaro Isaka's 2010 novel, Maria Beetle, about five hitmen, each with their own conflicting mission, whose paths cross on a train from Tokyo to Morioka. Fear Street scripter Zak Olkewicz will adapt.

Leitch actually served as Pitt's stunt double on such films as Fight Club and Mr. & Mrs. Smith before moving behind the camera. He then directed Pitt in a cameo appearance in Deadpool 2, for which the actor appeared for a single jokey scene as the superhero The Vanisher.

This also marks Pitt's first gig following his Oscar win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earlier this year. Rewatch his Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech in the video above.

