Brad Pitt took awards season by storm. Over the last six weeks, Pitt nearly swept the Best Supporting Actor awards for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

His acceptance speeches have been as memorable as his acting work, with Pitt often joking about his love life, famous friends and advancing age.

Backstage at Sunday's 92nd Annual Academy Awards -- where Pitt once again walked away victorious -- he told reporters that he's "always been really tentative about speeches."

"They make me nervous," he said, adding that he decided to put "real work into it" this year. "This is a result of that. I definitely write them... it's gotta come from the heart."

While Pitt maintained that he wrote all of his own speeches throughout the year, he admitted to Variety that he took some tips from his famous friends including Jim Jefferies, Bob Oschack, and Fight Club director David Fincher.

"My man Fincher, we trade barbs every week," he quipped.

Keep reading to relive Pitt's best one-liners of the season.

Golden Globe Awards

Brad Pitt making Titanic jokes in 2020 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3t1h9GFyT — Complex (@Complex) January 6, 2020

The actor started off awards season by hilariously joking about the internet's favorite Leonardo DiCaprio topic -- the amount of space that was available on the makeshift raft in his 1997 flick, Titanic. DiCaprio's character, Jack, famously died in the water after Rose (Kate Winslet) didn't make room for him on the flotation device.

"I want to thank my partner in crime, LDC... I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you," he sweetly began of his OUATIH co-star, before quipping, "Still, I would've shared the raft."

National Board of Review Gala

Brad Pitt accepts the Best Supporting Actor Award for ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD from Bradley Cooper at #NationalBoardOfReview#NBRpic.twitter.com/HS6mUVOWSD — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 9, 2020

Just a few days later, Pitt began what at first seemed to be a serious speech by crediting Bradley Cooper with his sobriety. Things took a teasing turn, though, when Pitt joked about another one of his A-list pals.

"It's nice to be able to leave this thing carrying something other than George Clooney," he said with a laugh.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2020 SAG Awards contained perhaps Pitt's best awards season moments. Aside from his highly publicized reunion with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, the actor also poked fun at himself and Quentin Tarantino.

"I gotta add this to my Tinder profile," he began his speech, before going on to thank his fellow castmates in an unusual way.

"I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet. Margaret Qualley's feet. Dakota Fanning's feet," he joked. "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

He even made a good-natured dig centered around his similarities with his OUATIH character, Cliff Booth.

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch," he said, alluding to his 2016 split from Jolie.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Brad Pitt accepts the Maltin Modern Master Award with humor and humility. And delivers another great speech. @awards_watch#SBIFFpic.twitter.com/yO2TnKgyoV — Catherine Springer (@crspringer9) January 23, 2020

Pitt's age was at the forefront of his speech at the festival, where he took home the Maltin Modern Masters Award in honor of his contributions to the film landscape during his decades-long career.

"It's things like this, nights like these, that tell me I'm old. I've been around a while. I've been doing this for a bit," the 56-year-old actor said, before listing off all the things he can't do at this stage of his life.

"I can't stand night shoots anymore. I'll gladly hand a stunt over to a stuntman. I no longer remember the first rule of Fight Club," he quipped of his 1999 flick.

After general thanks and such, Pitt ended his speech by joking, "This is not gonna help my hubris issues."

EE British Academy Film Awards

Though Pitt couldn't attend the 2020 BAFTAs due to "family obligations," his OUATIH co-star, Margot Robbie, accepted the award on his behalf by reading his prepared remarks.

"Hey, Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club," Robbie read, referencing Brexit and Pitt's own divorce. "Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement."

Pitt, through Robbie, continued teasing the largely British audience, which included Prince William and Kate Middleton, by joking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and spend time in North America.

"He says he's going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," Robbie read with a grimace.

Academy Awards

At the final ceremony of the season, Pitt stuck to a mostly serious speech, though his best quip was once again directed at DiCaprio. "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view's fantastic," he said.

Pitt, who gushed about his kids in his speech, also got political, opening his remarks with a reference to former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who wanted to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but the Senate eventually voted against calling any witnesses.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he said. "I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it -- in the end, the adults do the right thing."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Jokes He’s Getting Too Old for Hollywood (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Inside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's Timeless Friendship

Kate Middleton and Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Prince Harry BAFTAs Joke: Watch

Brad Pitt Makes Hilarious Prince Harry Reference in BAFTAs Acceptance Speech

Related Gallery