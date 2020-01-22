Brad Pitt has made amends when it comes to his relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, a source tells ET.

Fans and celebs alike are still reeling over 56-year-old Pitt and 50-year-old Aniston's reunion at the SAG Awards on Sunday, marking the first time in over a decade that they've been publicly photographed together. A source tells ET that both Pitt and Aniston have definitely moved on from their complex past and that the actor, in particular, has "apologized" for some of the past issues in their relationship.

"Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together," the source says. "Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on."

Meanwhile, a second source tells ET that the two's relationship has taken on a new level of maturity since both have gone through divorces since their split. Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2014 and she shockingly filed for divorce in September 2016, and Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, though they announced their separation in February 2018.

"Right now they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends since their divorces," the source says of where Pitt and Aniston stand now. "They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out."

In particular, "Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up," the source says.

Of course, the A-list exes weren't always on the best of terms. Aniston has been vocal in the past about how Pitt's behavior hurt her when it comes to their 2005 breakup. In a now-iconic 2006 interview with Vanity Fair, the Friends star was remarkably candid about how painful the end of their five-year marriage was, particularly, the scandal that erupted amid her already difficult split from Pitt -- when he started dating Jolie, his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star. Specifically, she commented on Pitt and Jolie posing for a 2005 W magazine feature titled "Domestic Bliss" that many saw as insensitive to Aniston at the time.

"Is it odd timing? Yeah. But it's not my life," she said at the time of the two posing as a glamorous husband and wife with kids for the photo shoot. "He makes his choices. He can do -- whatever. We're divorced, and you can see why."

"Brad is not mean-spirited; he would never intentionally try to rub something in my face," she continued. "In hindsight, I can see him going, 'Oh -- I can see that that was inconsiderate.' But I know Brad. Brad would say, 'That's art!' ... There's a sensitivity chip that’s missing."

In 2011, Pitt also made headlines for his less than flattering comments about his marriage to Aniston in an interview with Parade.

"I spent the '90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony," he recalled. "I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't."

"I put much more emphasis on being a satisfied man," he continued about what had now changed for him. "I'm satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. … That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all."

He later apologized for the comments after some accused him of saying Aniston was uninteresting.

"It grieves me that this was interpreted this way," he said in a rare public statement. "Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself -- and that, I am responsible for."

But by 2019, Pitt and Aniston were clearly on good terms again. A source told ET in December that Pitt attended his ex-wife's holiday party at her home in Bel-Air, California. Fans were also shocked when he attended her star-studded 50th birthday party last February.

These days, the two have had public awards seasons run-ins, thanks to both getting accolades for their acting work -- Aniston for her role on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Pitt for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ET spoke with Pitt at the Golden Globes, and he called Aniston "a good friend."

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt told ET when told the whole world wants a photo of the two of them.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Aniston at the SAG Awards, where she laughed off all the speculation about her and Pitt's relationship.

"It's hysterical," Aniston told ET. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

