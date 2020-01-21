Celebs, they're just like us.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston epically reunited backstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday, marking the first time they've been publicly photographed together since their 2005 divorce after seven years together. The two are clearly on good terms, with 56-year-old Pitt holding on to 50-year-old Aniston's wrist as he congratulated her for winning Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show. Pitt also took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Not surprisingly, the A-list reunion made headlines, and celebs weren't above freaking out about the exes' backstage run-in.

Michelle Monaghan -- who co-starred with Pitt and Pitt's now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in Mr. & Mrs. Smith -- shared a selfie with a serious expression on, writing, "This is my 'Do not break our hearts again, Brad' face. Pitt and Jolie have admitted to falling for one another on the set of the 2005 film, though he was married to Aniston at the time.

Interestingly enough, even Aniston's longtime best friend, Courteney Cox, was all about the reunion. The Friends star "liked" a slew of photos of the reunion posted by Instagram account Comments By Celebs. She also liked a comment about Pitt and Aniston that read: "They still love each other, no doubt."

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling made a hilarious reference to her character on The Office. "Kelly Kapoor losing her sh**," she joked.

Kelly Kapoor losing her shit pic.twitter.com/M4XGauAnKo — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2020

Even younger stars like Jamie Lynn Spears, Rumer Willis and Jordin Sparks could not get enough.

Brooklyn Decker also had no shame in analyzing the photos. "Is that a finger UNDER a lapel?!? she commented.

Blink-182 got in on the fun with a clever twist to the lyrics in their hit 2001 song, "The Rock Show."

ET spoke with Aniston herself at the SAG Awards, and she commented on all the speculation about her and Pitt during awards season.

"It's hysterical," she said. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

