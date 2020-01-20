After a historic night of wins, speeches, and run-ins at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston toasted the evening at the same Netflix after-party, located at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

Though the former spouses weren't photographed interacting at the event, each separately posed for photos -- Pitt with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Al Pacino, and Aniston on her own.

Earlier in the evening, Pitt and Aniston, who split in 2005 after five years of marriage, were photographed running into one another backstage at the SAG Awards. The friendly photos quickly circulated around the Internet, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Pitt was later filmed proudly watching Aniston's acceptance speech after she took home a SAG Award for her performance on The Morning Show.

In his own acceptance speech, Pitt poked fun at his Tinder profile and his highly publicized martial problems as Aniston smiled and clapped.

Prior to the actual run-in, Aniston spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet about the buzz around sharing carpets and award shows with her ex.

"It's hysterical," she said at the time. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

