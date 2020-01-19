Brad Pitt's speech after his win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards won the internet!

From joking about his Tinder profile to calling out Quentin Tarantino's love of feet shots from his leading ladies, Pitt's acceptance speech was filled with laughs -- and even applause from his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

"I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom," he began.

The actor went on to thank Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning's feet. "I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet. Margaret Qualley's feet. Dakota Fanning's feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," he joked.

He also poked fun at this role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

Along with sharing the fun moment, fans on Twitter all seemed to have one burning question -- What exactly is Brad Pitt's Tinder profile?!

"Brad Pitt what's your tinder profile just askin for research purposes," one Twitter user wrote.

"Someone PLEASE point me to Brad Pitt's tinder profile," another fan tweeted.

brad pitt what's your tinder profile just askin for research purposes pic.twitter.com/lWr3FUKqGY — every award loser al pacino (@tonystrnge) January 20, 2020

Someone PLEASE point me to Brad Pitt's tinder profile!

(And thank you for the bonus adam driver shot. I'm well fed now) https://t.co/wolLNF7fbx — MonaLiz (@HeyItsMonaLiz) January 20, 2020

If brad Pitt has a tinder ..... I HAVE A TINDER !!!!!! PERIODT — half-price tickets on a sunday matinee 🎟 (@DespainMemphis) January 20, 2020



Check out more of the funniest reactions below!

Margot Robbie’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/NaDgjkOFkx — olivia (@robbiefilms) January 20, 2020

brad pitt joking about quentin tarantino's foot fetish....... his divorce.. his tinder profile..... this man is...................peaking right before my eyes — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 20, 2020

"I got to add this to my Tinder profile"



"I want to thank Margot's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, and Dakota Fannings feet. Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than TSA."



Brad Pitt accepting the SAG for supporting actor. What a legend. — Movie ReBrew Podcast (@Movie_Rebrew) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt joking about Tinder, feet & his broken marriages in front of his ex wife, who is cheering, is peak award season. #SAGawards — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 20, 2020

quentin tarantino at the table while brad pitt talks about his obsession with feet during his acceptance speech .. pic.twitter.com/yq7p5z148r — jackie volta (@JackieVolta) January 20, 2020

