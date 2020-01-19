Everything's coming up Brad!

Brad Pitt continued his successful awards season on Sunday at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- and delivered a truly epic and hilarious speech.

"I get to add this to my Tinder profile," he quipped before paying tribute to his castmates and fellow nominees. "Thank you, my brothers my sisters, this means so much, more than i could possibly fathom.

"I watch everything and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you," he added, before going on to pay tribute to Quentin Tarantino's well-known love of focusing shots on actresses' feet. "Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.

True to form, Pitt also poked fun at himself in his speech, saying it wasn't hard to play "a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife."

This new title is just the latest in what's been an impressive award season for the 56-year-old actor, who has picked up a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, and National Board of Review award, for his part as stuntman Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film.

"My goals in life now are pretty simple, just to be happy, stay healthy and not get into a financial situation where I have to do Oceans 14," Pitt recently quipped at the National Board of Review Gala. "We'll see!"

