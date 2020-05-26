No quarantine cut for Brad Pitt!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has no problem with letting his hair grow out in quarantine. Pitt, who has been sporting longer hair for a while, showed off even lengthier locks in Malibu, California, on Monday.

The 56-year-old actor looked comfortable and casual on Memorial Day, wearing ripped jeans and a gray T-shirt layered under a green long-sleeved shirt. As he stepped outside to check out his pal Flea's motorcycle, Pitt's mane glistened in the sunlight, giving off major Legends of the Fall vibes -- over 25 years after the film was released.

Though we've seen less of Pitt amid quarantine, the actor recently made headlines for surprising the graduating class of Missouri State University.

Last week, the Oscar winner was featured in the special message via a Twitter video from President Clif Smart and the school's mascot, Boomer the Bear.

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shoutout to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" he cheered. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"

