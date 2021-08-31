Welcome back to Salem- and beyond! Soon, Days of Our Lives fans will be taken back to Salem with the new original Peacock limited-series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

This five-episode limited-series will air over the span of one week for free on Peacock, and will see the return of fan-favorite Salem residents from the past and present such as Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans and Drake Hogestyn as John Black return to the Days of Our Lives screen. With Peacock's free subscription, viewers have access to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as well as over 7,000 hours of free content.

The limited original series is the first of its kind and will focus on the events of one long weekend filled with the action, romance and drama that only Days of Our Lives can provide. While the Salem residents are spread across the globe everywhere from Zurich to Miami to, they all find themselves tangled up in a mystery revolving around stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, will cause dire consequences for Salem.

This week-long limited series will have new episodes airing daily, giving Days of Our Lives fans a chance to reconnect with their favorite residents of Salem through this new adventure, which promises to be filled with twists and turns. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, will also feature Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. Eileen Davidson is also set to appear in the limited-series.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know on how to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

When will Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem come out? Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will begin streaming on Peacock on Sept. 6. New episodes will be available daily, and the limited-series finale will air on Sept. 10.

Where to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: The limited series will only be available in the U.S. through Peacock. The NBC app is also the exclusive streaming home to Days of Our Lives. Episodes of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will be available with Peacock's free subscription.

