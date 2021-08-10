Three's (not) a crowd! Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson and Jimmy Kimmel are the latest celebrities to appear on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, ET can exclusively reveal.

Their respective episodes will drop Thursday, Aug. 12.

Hart to Heart is an "unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered" talk show where A-listers open up to Hart over a glass of wine in his wine cellar for a no-holds-barred hourlong conversation of "insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor."

The series premiered last week with Hart's first guests Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Don Cheadle.

Watch the new teaser below.

