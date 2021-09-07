Selena Gomez is sharing the story behind her infamous self-tanner incident at the 2018 Met Gala. With the 2021 Met Gala returning in less than a week, the Rare Beauty founder decided to explain just what went wrong that night while detailing her night-out makeup routine in a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

"For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even," the Only Murders in the Building actress explained. "As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker."

Gomez went on to share that she was so focused on posing for pics on the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase ahead of the gala that she "didn't notice" how dark her tan had developed. "I'm at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I'm walking trying to look all beautiful," she said.

It wasn't until Gomez sat down at her table inside the event that she saw just how dark her tan had become.

"I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange," she said with a chuckle. "I was like, 'This is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this.'"

Instead of letting that happen, the talented triple threat decided to have fun with the flub and asked a security guard to take a video of her running out of the event and to her car, captioning the post, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️."

"So I had my security take a video of me, because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there," she shared. "And so I'm running to my car. I'm literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos."

As ET reported in May, the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will both be themed around America. Part Two, taking place on May 2, 2022, is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

