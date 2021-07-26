Shopping

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Swim Collection Is Selling Out Fast: Shop Now While You Can

By Amy Lee‍
ivy park swim
Adidas

Beyoncé's new collection for her brand Ivy Park is selling out FAST! The latest range for the star's collaboration with Adidas focuses on swimwear, offered in a bright orange shade called Solar Orange, but you'd better shop while you can. 

The Flex Park range has swim styles for women and men, along with accessories and a pair of pool slides. The collection is perfect for summer, which includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, coverups and swim trunks. Each women's piece is available in sizes XS to XL and 1X to 4X. Men's sizes are XS to 2XL.

Last week, Ivy Park shared photos of Queen B herself and husband JAY-Z in the Flex Park styles. Bey looked gorgeous in the selfie as she rocked statement sunnies, gold earrings and an orange top for the collection's pop-up store in New York. Jay looked vacation-ready in his pic, sporting the matching shirt and swim trunks from the line. 

Shop Ivy Park's entire Flex Park collection now on the Adidas website, and check out ET Style's favorites below. Hurry, Ivy Park pieces sell out fast!

Ivy Park Knot Swimsuit
Ivy Park Knot Swimsuit
Adidas
Ivy Park Knot Swimsuit
It might be time to retire that tankini and replace it with the Ivy Park Knot Swimsuit. 
$75
Ivy Park Cover-Up Swim Leggings
Ivy Park Cover-Up Swim Leggings
Adidas
Ivy Park Cover-Up Swim Leggings
Show off all your curves in these mesh leggings designed to reveal your best assets. 
$85
Ivy Park Swim Cover-Up Skirt
Ivy Park Swim Cover-Up Skirt
Adidas
Ivy Park Swim Cover-Up Skirt
For when a cover-up dress is just too much. 
$95
Ivy Park Slides
Ivy Park Slides
Adidas
Ivy Park Slides
These trendy pool slides are a must-have. 
$75
Ivy Park Wrap Bikini Top & Wrap Bikini Bottom
Ivy Park Wrap Bikini Top & Wrap Bikini Bottom
Adidas
Ivy Park Wrap Bikini Top & Wrap Bikini Bottom
A super sexy strappy bikini that accentuates the waist. 
TOP: $65
BOTTOM: $65
Ivy Park Bucket Hat
Ivy Park Bucket Hat
Adidas
Ivy Park Bucket Hat
A bucket hat is this summer's hottest accessory.
$55
Ivy Park Spaghetti Strap One Piece Swimsuit
Ivy Park Spaghetti Strap One Piece Swimsuit
Adidas
Ivy Park Spaghetti Strap One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece has all the details you want in a standout swimsuit -- high-cut legs, bustier-inspired silhouette, open back and a waist tie. 
$65

