Beyoncé's new collection for her brand Ivy Park is selling out FAST! The latest range for the star's collaboration with Adidas focuses on swimwear, offered in a bright orange shade called Solar Orange, but you'd better shop while you can.

The Flex Park range has swim styles for women and men, along with accessories and a pair of pool slides. The collection is perfect for summer, which includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, coverups and swim trunks. Each women's piece is available in sizes XS to XL and 1X to 4X. Men's sizes are XS to 2XL.

Last week, Ivy Park shared photos of Queen B herself and husband JAY-Z in the Flex Park styles. Bey looked gorgeous in the selfie as she rocked statement sunnies, gold earrings and an orange top for the collection's pop-up store in New York. Jay looked vacation-ready in his pic, sporting the matching shirt and swim trunks from the line.

Shop Ivy Park's entire Flex Park collection now on the Adidas website, and check out ET Style's favorites below. Hurry, Ivy Park pieces sell out fast!

