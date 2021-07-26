Sponsored by Toms

TOMS Is Having a Sitewide Sale: Get 30% Off Classic Styles and New Favorites

By ETonline Staff
Toms
ET

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's time for a summer refresh. The world is out and about again -- and we're all in need of new shoes to get us there. Lucky for shoppers, TOMS is having a huge sale, and is currently offering 30% off sitewide. 

Over 15 years after the classic Alpargata launched with TOMS' One for One model, the shoe is still in style. It comes in tons of trendy colors and patterns -- including this Sloth print we're obsessed with, for just $39, discounted from $55. The brand has expanded to include plenty of other trendy styles, from sneakers to slip ons to wedges and sandals -- plus apparel and accessories. 

As longtime TOMS fans know, the brand is one you can feel good about shopping and supporting. These days, they commit one third of their profits for grassroots good, supporting people building equity at the local level, and driving progress from the ground up.

Check out ET Style's picks below for the must-have styles to shop during the sale, which ends July 29. TOMS' 30% discount will be automatically applied in your shopping bag. 

Alpargata Sloth
Alpargata Sloth
TOMS
Alpargata Sloth
We can't get enough of this adorable print on the signature TOMS style. 
$39 (REGULARLY $55)
Julie D'Orsay
Julie D'Orsay.png
TOMS
Julie D'Orsay
These stylish flats have a built-in OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materials. 
$63 (REGULARLY $90)
Parker Slip On
Parker Slip On
TOMS
Parker Slip On
This casual, extra comfortable slip-on will become your go-to shoe. 
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Alex Sneaker
Alex Sneaker.png
TOMS
Alex Sneaker
This classic court sneaker is part of TOMS' earthwise collection, which is rooted in earth-friendly materials and processes.
$45 (REGULARLY $65)
Amber Slip On
Amber Slip On
TOMS
Amber Slip On
A platform sneaker for when you want a little extra boost. 
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
Alpargata Cupsole Slip On
Alpargata Cupsole Slip On
TOMS
Alpargata Cupsole Slip On
The signature Alpargata style on a sneakerized sole.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Susie Slipper
Susie Slipper.png
TOMS
Susie Slipper
For when you can’t choose between an easy slide and a cozy slipper. 
$32 (REGULARLY $45)
Monica Mule Wedge Heel
Monica Mule Wedge Heel
TOMS
Monica Mule Wedge Heel
An espadrille wedge designed with a high-traction sole and added cushioning. 
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
Estella Sandal
Estella Sandal.png
TOMS
Estella Sandal
Summer's not over yet! Meet the walkable block heel you've been looking for.
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Sidney Sandal
Sidney Sandal
TOMS
Sidney Sandal
Leather and suede criss-cross straps, a comfy OrthoLite insole and an adjustable buckle closure make this pair of sandals a worthy purchase. 
$49 (REGULARLY $70)
Carly Sandal
Carly Sandal.png
TOMS
Carly Sandal
This stylish slide features a REPREVE Recycled Polyester upper, a die cut Green EVA midsole and footbed and a summery orange print.
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Men's Carlson Sneaker
Men's Carlson Sneaker.png
TOMS
Men's Carlson Sneaker
A low-cut men's sneaker that’s ready to meet you on the courts, with comfort that won't quit. 
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Men's Baja Slip On
Men's Baja Slip On.png
TOMS
Men's Baja Slip On
A breathable, sleek slip-on that provides equal parts style and support.
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Men's Alpargata Canvas
Men's Alpargata Canvas.png
TOMS
Men's Alpargata Canvas
Keep it simple in a classic color. 
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Men's Claremont Slip On
Claremont Slip On.png
TOMS
Men's Claremont Slip On
This boat shoe features the TOMS CloudBound Sole, providing increased comfort and better traction to get you through any slippery situations.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Men's TRVL LITE Slip On
TRVL LITE Slip On.png
TOMS
Men's TRVL LITE Slip On
These will go with anything. 
$49 (REGULARLY $70)

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 55,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More