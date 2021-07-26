TOMS Is Having a Sitewide Sale: Get 30% Off Classic Styles and New Favorites
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It's time for a summer refresh. The world is out and about again -- and we're all in need of new shoes to get us there. Lucky for shoppers, TOMS is having a huge sale, and is currently offering 30% off sitewide.
Over 15 years after the classic Alpargata launched with TOMS' One for One model, the shoe is still in style. It comes in tons of trendy colors and patterns -- including this Sloth print we're obsessed with, for just $39, discounted from $55. The brand has expanded to include plenty of other trendy styles, from sneakers to slip ons to wedges and sandals -- plus apparel and accessories.
As longtime TOMS fans know, the brand is one you can feel good about shopping and supporting. These days, they commit one third of their profits for grassroots good, supporting people building equity at the local level, and driving progress from the ground up.
Check out ET Style's picks below for the must-have styles to shop during the sale, which ends July 29. TOMS' 30% discount will be automatically applied in your shopping bag.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 16 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021
20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 55,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More