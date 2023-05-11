Shopping

Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Memorial Day 2023 will soon be here, which means it's almost the start of the much-awaited summer. A great way to spend the long holiday weekend and enjoy the sun is to spend time outside with family and friends.

In addition to loading up the grill with burgers and brats and cooling off with some pool time, a great backyard game is essential if you want to throw the best outdoor parties. Memorial Day weekend backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bond or throw some bean bags for a competitive, but entertaining, game of corn hole.

We've gathered the best outdoor games to keep your family, party guests and closest friends entertained all summer long. Many of these backyard games are also portable, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park or a picnic.

Below, shop the best backyard games for all ages.

Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga is a family game night staple. Move it to the backyard with the giant version.

$170$119
Hakol Lawn Darts Game
Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some healthy competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark so you can play well into the night.

$28$22
GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Mini Golf Game
Build your own backyard miniature golf course with this putt-putt set. The moveable goals allow you to make the course as easy or as difficult as you prefer.

$35$30
L.L.Bean Bocce Ball
Play endless rounds of bocce this summer with this colorful set from L.L.Bean.

$129
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss
Ring toss is an easy, classic lawn game for family fun.

$25$24
Elakai Croquet Set
Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This classy croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case. 

$140
Juegoal Yard Pong
This bucket pong toss game takes a family-friendly spin on the table-top pong game. Plus, it's great for taking family time outside so that your whole family can enjoy the fresh air.

$40$34
Mark & Graham Lacquer Bean Bag Toss
Of course, cornhole is a classic outdoor game for Memorial Day and every major holiday. This cornhole set comes in a variety of colors and can be personalized with your initial.

$249
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set
Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your friends to a game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces.

$169$160
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned). 

$40
GetMovin' Family Games 4-in-a-Row Giant Games
This backyard game set might be gigantic, but it's also lightweight so that you can move it around your yard, patio or take it with you to your next beach getaway.

$130$97
L.L.Bean Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss
The wooden ladder toss game is a classic yard game that's easy to learn and provides hours of entertainment.

$99
Pottery Barn Oversized Backgammon Game
Splurge on your backyard games with this gorgeous, oversized backgammon game from Pottery Barn. 

$499

