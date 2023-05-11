Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

Memorial Day 2023 will soon be here, which means it's almost the start of the much-awaited summer. A great way to spend the long holiday weekend and enjoy the sun is to spend time outside with family and friends.

In addition to loading up the grill with burgers and brats and cooling off with some pool time, a great backyard game is essential if you want to throw the best outdoor parties. Memorial Day weekend backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bond or throw some bean bags for a competitive, but entertaining, game of corn hole.

We've gathered the best outdoor games to keep your family, party guests and closest friends entertained all summer long. Many of these backyard games are also portable, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park or a picnic.

Below, shop the best backyard games for all ages.

Hakol Lawn Darts Game Amazon Hakol Lawn Darts Game Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some healthy competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark so you can play well into the night. $28 $22 Shop Now

Elakai Croquet Set Williams Sonoma Elakai Croquet Set Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This classy croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case. $140 Shop Now

Juegoal Yard Pong Amazon Juegoal Yard Pong This bucket pong toss game takes a family-friendly spin on the table-top pong game. Plus, it's great for taking family time outside so that your whole family can enjoy the fresh air. $40 $34 Shop Now

MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set Amazon MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your friends to a game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces. $169 $160 Shop Now

Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game Amazon Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned). $40 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Now

Warm Up to Summer: Shop the Best Early Memorial Day Deals

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

The Best Early Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts