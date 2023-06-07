Eva Mendes Shows Process of 'Shaving My Face,' Jokes 'I'm a Beast'

Eva Mendes is keeping it real! The 49-year-old actress is gushing about receiving a recent beauty treatment and showing fans the process of shaving her face.

"Yes, I shaved my face!" Mendes proudly proclaimed on Instagram, alongside a video of her experience with dermaplaning and a Diamond Peel at the Beverly Hills medical spa, Beauty Villa Vergara.

According to the website, dermaplaning is the process of using scalpers to exfoliate skin and remove peach fuzz, while the Diamond Peel is classified as dermalinfusion, a non-invasive skin care method for exfoliation, extracting dead skin cells and infusing the skin with a custom serum. The services are listed at $200 and $360, respectively.

"Make up and moisturizer goes on much smoother," Mendes responded to one commenter, who asked whether she had noticed a difference since the treatments. "I'm hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me 😩😩💗."

Mendes followed up with another post sharing close-up images of her glowing skin.

"Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess 'dermaplaning' is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!" she wrote.

Again hitting the comments, she replied to a question about how often the treatment should be done.

"I'm a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha," Mendes joked. "My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone ! 😂♥️"

Mendes shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with Ryan Gosling. The actress has been showing her sense of humor recently in social media posts, including one that paid tribute to her husband's upcoming Barbie role.

The Hitch star donned a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Gosling in character as Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming live action film. Mendes looked cool and casual in the shot, wearing relaxed denim as she sits on the ground and holds her phone. She sported a face of flawless glam and wore her auburn hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

"Got that real big Kenergy," Mendes wrote in a cheeky Instagram caption on Monday. "Coz girls is players too."

Meanwhile, Gosling recently opened up about falling in love with Mendes in a profile for GQ's Global Summer Issue.

The 42-year-old actor said that his fortuitous role opposite Mendes in 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines is what made him want to have kids -- and with her, specifically.

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," he shared. "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

Today, the GQ writer noted, Gosling aims to shoot just one movie per year, as he brings his family along on location. He and Mendes do not have a nanny and prefer to spend most of their time at home.

"I would never want to go back, you know?" Gosling said of his life before children. "I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Gosling Reveals the Moment He Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva Mendes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ryan Gosling Reveals the Moment He Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes Rocks T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling's Ken On It

Eva Mendes Explains Why She Doesn't Pose With Ryan Gosling on Carpet

Eva Mendes Honors 'Place Beyond the Pines' on Its 10-Year Anniversary

Related Gallery