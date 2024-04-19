Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling are falling in love, literally, in their new action rom-com, The Fall Guy.

In the upcoming film, inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name, Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman who finds himself on the set of a film directed by Jody Moreno, an ex who he ghosted years ago.

Things are made even more complicated when the film's A-list star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing, forcing Colt into real-life action to try and return him to set in time to keep production rolling -- all while trying to win Jody back.

"The last thing she needs is this ex-boyfriend showing up," Blunt says of her character in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film, directed by real-life former stuntman David Leitch.

"Colt is willing to do anything he can to get her back," she adds. "Ultimately, the chemistry they have is going to override the desire to try to keep things 'profesh.'"

"When people meet on set it's called a 'showmance' -- but what they have is much more than that," Gosling agrees.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy.' - Universal Pictures

The pair said they had fun stepping into their new roles following their blockbuster showdown last summer during the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. And while Colt could certainly be a Ken stunt double, the role of Jody is a far cry from Blunt's Oscar-nominated turn as the dour and distrusting Kitty Oppenheimer.

"She's eccentric, and she's as messy as the rest of us," the actress says.

Despite their characters' "complicated relationship," Gosling was a touch kinder to Jody, describing her as "smart, talented, maybe a touch sadistic -- but she makes it fun."

"Every day on set, we thought, 'What can we do to just make people happy?'" he recalls of making the fun film.

There were plenty of bumps and bruises along the way though, as Leitch and his stars knew it was "important [Gosling] did some of the stunts for authenticity."

"The whole opening sequence leads up to them dropping me 12 stories off of a building, and then I got dragged across the Sydney Harbor Bridge," he recalls with a wince.

The pair have also made the most of their Fall Guy press tour so far -- hilariously reviving their "Barbenheimer" feud while presenting at the Oscars earlier this year, and even taking the Saturday Night Live stage for a musical duet about their characters, set to Taylor Swift's epic ballad "All Too Well."

The SNL performance of course got the attention of Swift herself, who took to her Instagram Story to gush about the tribute.

"'All Too Well' (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!!," she wrote. "Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything."

Taylor Swift's Instagram Story reacting to Ryan Gosling performing 'All Too Well' on 'Saturday Night Live.' - Taylor Swift / Instagram

The Fall Guy is in theaters May 3.

