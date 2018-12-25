The royal family has had a lot to celebrate in 2018, and next year will be no different.

Queen Elizabeth II opened up about her family's many milestones in her annual Christmas broadcast on Tuesday, before giving a sweet shout-out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby, due next spring.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the queen said.

The two weddings, of course, include Harry and Meghan's May nuptials, as well as Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. The queen also welcomed two great-grandchildren this year. Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child with Prince William, Prince Louis, in April, and Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their second daughter, Lena, in June.

In her speech, the 92-year-old monarch also referenced her son, Prince Charles', recent milestone birthday last month. "We have had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales,” she said.

"Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance," she continued. "Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding."

The queen's speech comes as the royal family got together for services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham on Tuesday morning. The Fab Four -- Meghan, Harry, Kate and William -- couldn't have looked happier, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the holiday was all about putting aside their differences. A source recently told ET that there was some tension between Harry and William after the latter expressed concern over Harry's relationship with Meghan when they started dating.

"For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking -- they're still incredibly close as brothers -- [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension," Nicholl told ET. "Christmas is a good time for goodwill and forgiveness, so let's hope we see the princes do just that."

