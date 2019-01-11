Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Thomas Arrested for DUI

Meghan Markle’s half-brother is in trouble.

A spokesperson for the Oregon State Police tells ET, “We arrested a Thomas Wayne Markle around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 238 near mile post 1 in Josephine County. He was stopped for speed and then arrested for DUII, (Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants). His blood alcohol content was .11 percent. He was lodged in a detox center in Josephine County.” No other information is available at this time.

The news comes after Thomas Jr. told DailyMailTV that he was inviting his royal sister to his wedding in March. The Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother, who works as a window fitter in Grants Pass, Oregon, is estranged from Meghan, but hoped that the wedding would bring them all together.

"I think our wedding will bring the family closer together. It's hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father... Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good," he told the outlet.

Meghan, who’s pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, hasn’t spoken with her father, Thomas Markle, since the night before her wedding last May.

Thomas Sr. has frequently spoken about how he wishes to make amends with his famous daughter.

"I've been ghosted," he said during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britainlast month. "I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father.”

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

