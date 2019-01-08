Another Markle wedding!

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is set to tie the knot with his fiancee, Darlene Blount, in March, and has invited his sister to the wedding.

Thomas Jr., who works as a window fitter in Grants Pass, Oregon, told DailyMailTV that he's extending an invitation to his upcoming nuptials to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. He, his father, Thomas Markle, and sister, Samantha Markle, are estranged from Meghan, but Thomas Jr. hopes Meghan showing up to the wedding will bring them all together.

"'Absolutely I think our wedding will bring the family closer together. It's hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father... Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good," he told the outlet.

Thomas Jr., 52, and Darlene, 38, will either marry in Reno or Las Vegas, and have been dating for two years. Darlene told DailyMailTV that Meghan's relationship with Harry was one of the first things Thomas told her about his family.

"I thought he was completely crazy," she said.

Thomas added: "I remember that very well -- Meghan and Harry had just started dating and I mentioned it to her and she looked at me like, 'Yeah, who is this guy? Whatever! He's crazy.' But it turned out really nice and we've had a really good time ever since. [We've had] ups and downs but we've managed to make it so far."

Meghan, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry's first child together, hasn't spoken with her father since the night before her wedding last May. During a December appearance on Good Morning Britain, Thomas said he's been "ghosted" by his daughter.

"I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father," he pleaded.

