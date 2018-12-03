Tina Fey is giving Ariana Grande's Mean Girls homage her seal of approval.

In the pop diva's new music video, for her song "Thank U, Next," she paid loving tribute to a number of female-led comedies including Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Fey's 2004 teen classic -- and the celebrated comic couldn't be happier about the final product.

"I loved it!" Fey gushed to ET at the opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday night. "My whole office watched it, like, as it was dropping. I loved it so much."

Grande's pitch-perfect reimagining of Mean Girls clearly came from a place of love and adoration, however, they did make one major change by recasting the role of Regina George's mom, originally played by Amy Poehler, to Kris Jenner.

It was definitely a bold choice on the part of Grande and the video's director, Hannah Lux Davis, but it was a change Fey seemed to really appreciate.

"I loved using Kris Jenner as Mrs. George," Fey shared. "I thought that was really inspired."

Now the former 30 Rock star wants the Sweetener singer to see the live Mean Girls musical on Broadway.

"Come over to 52nd Street whenever you want. We'd love to have you!" Fey said, addressing Grande directly. "Hopefully she'll come see our show, too."

Fey wasn't the only one from Mean Girls who had some kind words for Grande's epic new video. Star Lindsay Lohan apparently liked the homage as well.

Lohan took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared her words of support alongside the film's famous "Jingle Bell Rock" scene.

"@arianagrande I love #thankyounext video! All of the original Mean Girls are very flattered. 'Tis the season," Lohan wrote, along with a kissy face emoji.

Recently, ET sat down with the video's director, who opened up about some behind-the-scenes secrets from the "Thank U, Next" video, including one clip from the Mean Girls-inspired segment of the video that ended up getting nixed.

Check out the video below to hear more about the making of the layered and intricate tributes inside Grande's hit music video.

