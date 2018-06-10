'Mean Girls' Shut Out at 2018 Tony Awards Despite Leading Nominations

This is so not fetch.

Mean Girls got shut out of the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday. The musical adaptation of the legendary and beloved 2004 film was nominated for a total of 12 Tony Awards, tying SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical for the most of the season. In addition to Tina Fey's nomination for Best Book, the production was up for Best Musical, and three acting awards for Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Grey Henson, for their teen roles as Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Damian Hubbard, respectively.

So, who did take home all the Tonys? The acclaimed show, The Band's Visit, won 10 out of 11 awards it was nominated for including a sweep of the "big six": Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Performance by a Leading Actor, Best Performance by a Leading Actress and Best Direction.

Only three other productions, all musicals, have won all the "big six" awards for their category: South Pacific (1950), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979) and Hairspray (2003).

“I cried in the middle of Equinox,” Fey told ET in May, about the moment she found out she was nominated for a Tony, joking: “I’m not the first and I won’t be the last to cry in the middle of Equinox.”

Taking five years to put together plus nearly a year of rehearsals and out-of-town performances before opening on Broadway, Fey also said the recognition felt “like a reward for all their hard work. Like, yes, we made something.”

Sadly, Mean Girls now has the dubious distinction of faring the most poorly in Tony Awards history, alongside The Scottsboro Boys in 2011, which was also shut out despite 12 nominations. SpongeBob Squarepants avoided that fate by taking home Best Scenic Design in a Musical -- which happens to be the only award The Band's Visit didn't win that it was nominated for.

Fey, for her part, seemed thrilled to just be there that night. It's been a long journey.

"It's such a great night," she said on the red carpet before the awards. "I can't wait to see our cast perform. You know, they're like children to us, because they're so young and so that's the thing I'm most excited about I think."

Whatever. We're getting cheese fries.

For a look at Lindsey Lohan's efforts to make Mean Girls 2 happen, watch the video below.

