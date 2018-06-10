Tina Fey Has the Perfect Idea For Bringing Back '30 Rock' -- and 'Parks & Rec'! (Exclusive)

Liz Lemon from 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope together on the same show? Sign us up.

Tina Fey hit the red carpet of the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, where she spoke to ET's Lauren Zima about the awards and the status of a possible 30 Rock reboot. Sadly, she didn't have good news on the reboot. But while she told ET that they're "nowhere" on that reboot, she did have a clever idea.

"Amy's (Poehler) willing to do a Parks & Rec reboot," she told ET. "Maybe we should just do a Liz Lemon, Leslie Knope spinoff."

Yes, please.

Fey was also happy to talk about the real reason she was there: Mean Girls! Fey wrote the original 2004 film and helped adapt it and bring it to Broadway this year. And like the original film, it's been a smash hit.

Mean Girls was up for a stunning 12 Tony Awards (tied with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), including Best Musical. Fey herself is nominated for Best Book of a Musical for the non-singing parts of the musical.

Fey was thrilled at the enduring success of Mean Girls.

"It's such a great night," she said. "I can't wait to see our cast perform. You know, they're like children to us, because they're so young and so that's the thing I'm most excited about I think."

As for a possible follow-up to the film, Fey said that may be left alone.

"I think the original is just good how it is, you know?" she said.

