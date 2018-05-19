Tina Fey Hosts Star-Studded 'SNL' Season Finale Alongside Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tracy Morgan & More!

Tina Fey hosted Saturday Night Live's Season 43 finale over the weekend, and a ton of her famous friends and former SNL cast members came out for one of the most star-studded, cameo-filled episodes of the whole season.

In fact, Fey's entire monologue focused on the plethora of guest stars and surprise celebrity walk-ons that have been a signature of this past season.

The question was asked whether or not having so many big-name stars and former cast members playing recurring characters on the show -- like Alec Baldwin's celebrated performance as President Donald Trump over the last two seasons or Ben Still's recent performances as embattled lawyer Michael Cohen -- takes screen time away from newer cast members who are already struggling to make a name for themselves on the show.

So, the former SNL head writer used her monologue to take questions from random people in the audience, and ended up fielding queries from Fred Armisen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Donald Glover (who just hosted two weeks ago), among others.

Tina's got time for a few more questions... #SNLFinalepic.twitter.com/tdTzQDbDCq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

She also called on Jerry Seinfeld, who asked why he'd never gotten asked to play a character in one of the show's political cold opens, and suggested he could play U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin sometime in the future, as he's been told he kind of looks like him.

Finally, in what ended up being a very touching mini 30 Rock reunion, Fey was joined on stage by friend and former co-star Tracy Morgan, who wished Fey a happy birthday with a very sweet, surprisingly sexual message of love.

The evening's cold-open was nearly as stacked with big stars. The Sopranos parody saw Baldwin once again playing Trump, as he sat in a diner in New Jersey and met with Rudy Guiliani (played Kate McKinnon).

Stiller returned as Cohen and joined the duo at their booth, followed by Mikey Day playing Trump's son, Don. Jr, and the four discuss the on-going Russian collusion investigation.

Not long after, De Niro, as Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, walks through the front door and takes a seat at a booth behind them, putting Trump on edge.

As Guiliani, Don Jr., and Cohen openly talk about the skeletons in Trump's closet, Mueller gets up and walks over to the men's room, staring daggers at Trump as "Don't Stop Believing" starts to play over the speakers in the diner. In a wonderful reference to the famously ambiguous ending of The Sopranos, Mueller locks eyes with Trump and as the music builds, the screen cuts to black.

Finally, toward the end of the packed episode, Fey reprised her acclaimed Sarah Palin impression for a musical sketch about the horrors and challenges of being part of the Trump Administration. Aidy Bryant once again played Sarah Huckabee Sanders, while John Goodman stopped by to reprise his impression of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"Being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to me." #SNLFinalepic.twitter.com/LXoBpva0Ql — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

For more on how SNL has been tackling politics throughout Trump's term in office, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL' Goes Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exclusive Royal Wedding Reception

Robert De Niro & Ben Stiller Recreate Iconic 'Meet the Parents' Scene in Epic 'SNL' Cold Open

Tina Fey Takes an Animated Look Back at Her ‘SNL’ Career in New Promo

Related Gallery