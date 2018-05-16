Tina Fey Takes an Animated Look Back at Her ‘SNL’ Career in New Promo

Tina Fey is getting animated about her Saturday Night Live career in a new promo for the upcoming season finale!

The former SNL head writer and cast member is returning to Studio 8H this weekend to host the sketch show’s season 43 closer alongside musical guest Nicki Minaj, and to celebrate, she’s looking back at her illustrious body of work in cartoon form.

“In 1997 I flew from Chicago to New York,” Fey recalls in the new clip, as her animated self makes the life-changing journey. “You could smoke cigarettes on planes back then, set off fireworks in the cockpit, it was crazy!”

Cartoon Tina traces her trajectory from SNL writer to head writer -- “I had successfully mastered the art of sleeping with my eyes open” -- to cast member, sitting alongside an animated Jimmy Fallon at the Weekend Update desk.

Fey then recounts her years making “more stuff,” including 30 Rock,Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the new Mean Girls musical, before she’s back on the 8H stage. “Now, I’m back at 30 Rock and couldn’t be more excited. Thanks, Lorne!”

It’s been a great year so far for the 47-year-old star, who received a Tony nomination for writing the book of the Mean Girls musical, as part of the show’s 12 nods. She recently appeared on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, in which she opened up to the former late-night host about another career honor, receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2010.

"I played Sarah Palin and they were like, 'We want to give you a prize.' And I said to Lorne Michaels, who also had it, I was like, 'You know you got it for like 30 years of work,' I said, 'it doesn't make sense, it's inappropriate,'" she recalled. "And Lorne very wisely said, 'Just take it while your parents are alive.'"

See more on Fey in the video below. The Saturday Night Live season 43 finale airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH: Tina Fey Tears Up Talking About Her Parents With David Letterman

EXCLUSIVE: Tina Fey Reveals Her Favorite NSFW Line From 'Mean Girls' -- And You May Not See It Coming!

ET Obsessions: Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway and More!

Related Gallery