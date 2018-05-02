Donald Glover Doesn't Like Surprise Domino Tribute in Hilariously Weird 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

As the old saying goes, if you want to make a massive, time-consuming tribute to Donald Glover out of dominoes, make sure he likes dominoes beforehand.

The Atlanta creator and star is coming to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the show created yet another intricately crafted promo (just like Sterling K. Brown's cardboard recreation of the SNL opening credits a few weeks ago) to promote his hosting debut.

In this hilarious teaser, SNL castmember and resident Vladimir Putin impersonator Beck Bennett stayed up all night crafting a huge tribute to Glover out of standing dominoes -- complete with two different "2D pyramids," and asked the actor to come to the stage to check it out.

"Does he even like dominoes?" fellow castmember Chris Redd asks, while checking out the epic display.

"Yeah?" Bennett nervously replies, clearly not having thought about that question whatsoever.

"Cool, then you ain't got nothing to worry about," Redd says, smiling, before showing off a "new cool jump" he recently learned how to do.

As expected, the impact from the jump causes a glorious (and oddly satisfying) domino collapse that slowly spreads across the display with beautiful efficiency, toppling over Bennett's hours and hours of hard work and prematurely leading to the big finish: the reveal that Glover is hosting, as well as serving as the musical guest under his stage moniker, Childish Gambino.

"Hey Beck, what's that cool thing you wanted to show me?" Glover says, as he walks into the studio seconds later. "Are those dominoes? I hate dominoes. You should have told me they were dominoes."

"Yeah, they're mad dumb," Redd quickly agrees alongside a crestfallen Bennett. "Wanna see a new jump that's not dominoes?"

While Glover really enjoys Redd's hilariously stupid jump, he only has some cold parting words for Bennett.

"All right, Beck, clean that up," the Golden Globe winner says as he walks out of the studio to the opening notes of Childish Gambino's "Redbone."

While Glover has been carving out a brilliant career in recent years with his often-intense dramedy, Atlanta -- and has fans freaking out for his portrayal of a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story -- the actor is still best known for his hilarious turn as Troy Barnes in the first six seasons of Community, as well as his work as a writer on 30 Rock.

But SNL is going to be his long-awaited return to the sketch comedy format, after first gaining fame as a member of the group Derrick Comedy, which became big on YouTube early in the site's history with their popular comedy videos.

Glover's Saturday Night Life hosting debut -- which also marks his first time as a musical guest -- airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Fey Returns to 'Saturday Night Live' to Host Season 43 Finale

Donald Glover Shares Scrapped 'Deadpool' Script Which Claims Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyonce

Donald Glover on How He 'Punched Up' the Jokes in 'Black Panther' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery