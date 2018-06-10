Tony Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List
On Sunday night, the best of Broadway’s 2017-18 season were recognized during the 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles.
Broadcasted live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the show was a star-studded affair, with Hollywood a-listers, theater legends and even Bruce Springsteen, who was a performer, all in the same room.
Mean Girls andSpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical led the night’s honorees, with 12 nominations each. The two musicals were followed closely by the revivals of Angels in America and Carousel as well as The Band’s Visit, all of which were nominated for 11 awards. Rounding out the top shows were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady, which were nominated for 10 awards each.
Andrew Garfield won the first award of the night for his performance in Angels in America, with Glenda Jackson, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf among the other winners of the Tonys' acting prizes. And there were plenty of standout performances, from Gavin Lee doing his show-stopping tap number in SpongeBob to the Parkland shooting survivors singing an emotional rendition of "Season of Love" from Rent.
Check out the complete winners list below (updated throughout the night):
Show
Best Musical
The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island **WINNER**
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Play
The Children
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two **WINNER**
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America **WINNER**
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Performance
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America **WINNER**
Tom Holland, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America **WINNER**
David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women **WINNER**
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women **WINNER**
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel **WINNER**
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Technical
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Once On This Island
David Cromer, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Best Book of a Musical
Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Jennifer Lee, Frozen
Tina Fey, Mean Girls
Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Original Score
Angels in America
The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Orchestrations
John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once on This Island
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel **WINNER**
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Dane Laffrey, Once on This Island
Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical **WINNER**
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady **WINNER**
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, The Band's Visit **WINNER**
Peter Hylenski, Once on This Island
Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Direction of a Play
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two **WINNER**
George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two **WINNER**
Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Best Costume Design in a Play
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two **WINNER**
Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two **WINNER**
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two **WINNER**
Tom Gibbons, 1984
Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Special Awards
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards
John Leguizamo
Bruce Springsteen
Regional Theatre Tony Award
La MaMa E.T.C. New York City
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Nick Scandalios
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Sara Krulwich
Bessie Nelson
Ernest Winzer Cleaners
