Andrew Garfield Wins First Tony Award for ‘Angels in America’

Andrew Garfield won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his work in the revival of Angels in America.

This is the first Tony Award for the Hollywood actor, who was previously nominated in 2012 for his supporting role in Death of a Salesman.

"It's the biggest play that I'll ever do," Garfield to ET on the red carpet. "It's the hardest thing I'll ever do and it's nothing but a privilege."

The award comes for his celebrated performance as Prior Walter, a tormented gay man battling AIDs at the center of Tony Kushner’s seven-and-a-half-hour odyssey about life, sexuality and community. Speaking with ET about playing the role day after day at the Neil Simon Theatre, “I feel I get given a huge gift as an actor,” Garfield said.

“Every character in this play is so nuanced and so rich and has so many conflicting qualities that you get to experience a whole range of what it is to be a fully living, breathing human being.”

Angels in America was a major frontrunner at the 72nd annual ceremony, where it was nominated for 11 awards -- the most for any play in Tony history -- including Best Revival and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for Nathan Lane.

In addition to his work onstage, Garfield’s been nominated for BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for his roles in The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge, the latter of which also earned him an Oscar nomination.

The 2018 Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, were broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 on CBS.

