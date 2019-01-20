Ariana Grande Apologizes Following '7 Rings' Backlash

Ariana Grande is offering an apology after responding to the push back surrounding her new single, “7 Rings.”



Soon after the 25-year-old dropped her track on Thursday, veteran rapper Princess Nokia accused her of copying her own track, “Mine.”

“Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my god!” she commented in a since-deleted video. “Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm … sounds about white.”



There’s no denying that both songs discuss women's relationship with their hair. In “7 Rings,” Grande sings, “You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it/I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.” And in Princess Nokia’s song she says, ”Flip the weave, I am a stunner/ It’s mine, I bought it/It’s mine, I bought it.”

Grande later wrote on her Instagram Story: “‘You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it’… White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

Grande has since deleted the post.

When The Shade Room posted the comment on Instagram, they commented that, “#ArianaGrande has fans upset because they feel she’s missing the point of the backlash,” the songstress hopped into the comments to clarify her statement and offer an apology.



“Hi hi… I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative [stereotype] that is paired with the word 'weave'… however I’m so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It’s never my intention to offend anybody.”

However, Nokia isn’t the only performer who claims to have been ripped off by the pint-sized pop star. Soulja Boy is also taking shots at Grande, convinced that she snatched his delivery from his 2010 single “Pretty Boy Swag” and he’s not alone. 2Chainz commented on yet another Shade Room post featuring a clip from the “7 Rings” music video, writing, “Tryna figure out if I should Big Draco @arianagrande … ya’ll tell me in the comments.”



Late Saturday, Soulja Boy made his scathing position known, tweeting at Grande, “You’re a thief.”

Late Saturday, Soulja Boy made his scathing position known, tweeting at Grande, "You're a thief."



