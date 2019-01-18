Ariana Grande's new song sounds a little familiar.

The 25-year-old pop star dropped her latest single, "7 Rings," on Thursday night, but it didn't take long for fans to find similarities between the track and a song of Princess Nokia's -- with the rapper even calling out Grande over Twitter on Friday morning.

Nokia (real name Destiny Frasqueri) tagged Grande in a video of herself listening to "7 Rings" and her own song, "Mine," from her 1992 mixtape.

“Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my god!” she said. “Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm … sounds about white.”

Nokia, who is of Afro-Puerto Rican descent, wrote "Mine" about the relationship women of color have with their hair, and didn't sound pleased that Grande, who is of Italian descent, appeared to be using that concept in her new single.

“Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the hummer / Flip the weave, I am a stunner / It’s mine, I bought it / It’s mine, I bought it," Nokia, 26, raps in "Mine."



In "7 Rings," Grande sings: "My wrist, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’ / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’ / You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah).”

Grande's song also alludes to some personal experiences, however, including references to her failed engagement to Pete Davidson.

"Been through some bad s**t, I should be a sad b**ch / Who woulda thought it'd turn me into a savage?" and the particularly timely lyrics, "Wearing a ring but ain't gonna be no missus / bought matching diamonds for six of my b**ches / I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches / Think retail therapy's my new addiction."

