It's a bittersweet day for Mac Miller's loved ones.

The late rapper would have turned 27 on Saturday. He was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7, with the L.A. County Coroner's Office later revealing that he died from "mixed drug toxicity," noting fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. His death was ruled an accident.

Miller's fans and friends took to social media to share mournful birthday wishes on Saturday, with his ex, Ariana Grande, tweeting a message to him shortly after midnight. "Miss u," she simply wrote on Twitter at 12:13 a.m. The 25-year-old pop star later shared photos of herself and Miller to her Instagram Story.

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

Instagram

Grande and Miller dated for two years before calling it quits last May. The "Imagine" singer paid tribute to her ex in a heartbreaking post shortly after his death last September.

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do."

"You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to," Grande continued. "The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

Miller was nominated for his first GRAMMY for his album, Swimming, on Dec. 7. See more on the rapper in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Shares New Photo With Late Ex Mac Miller's Dog

Ariana Grande Fans Think 'Imagine' Is About Mac Miller

Mac Miller Posthumously Nominated for First GRAMMY

Related Gallery