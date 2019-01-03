Ariana Grande Shares New Photo With Late Ex Mac Miller's Dog

Ariana Grande is continuing to spend some quality time with late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's beloved pooch.

The "Thank U, Next" singer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, posting a pic of her own dog, Toulouse, hanging out with the rapper's dog, Myron.

The cute black-and-white shot comes approximately four months after the tragic death of Miller, who died in September at the age of 26. The "Self Care" rapper called it quits with Grande last May after nearly two years of dating.

Grande also posted a photo of herself rockin' a fluffy pink fur coat while taking Myron for a walk.

"What a beautiful start to this year," she captioned it, joking in the hashtag that she "#pickedupsh*tafterthis."

Despite having to clean up after Myron, Grande has already had an exciting start to the new year. On Thursday, it was announced that the brunette beauty will be headlining night three of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April.

‪"Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u," she tweeted following the news.

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella 🌵 thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

