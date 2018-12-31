Ariana Grande Posts, Then Deletes Sweet Tribute to Mac Miller

Forever in her heart.

Ariana Grande continues to mourn the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old pop star shared, then deleted, a throwback photo of the late rapper playing the piano. Grande's fans were quick to screenshot the post, which was left captionless, but with its sentiment clear.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died at his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7. He was just 26. A later report by the L.A. County Coroner's Office pronounced that the rapper died from "mixed drug toxicity," noting fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. His death was categorized as an accident.

Miller's death had a big impact on Grande, who has shared several tributes to him over the last few months. On Monday, the "God Is a Woman" singer appeared to hint at the tragedy -- as well the rest of her tumultuous year -- in a New Year's Eve post.

"Farewell 2018, you f**k," she wrote. "I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. 🖤 be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything. 🖤."

2018 saw Grande's breakup with Miller after two years of dating, as well as his death. She also got engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, before splitting months later. On the music side, the singer enjoyed much success, with her song, "Thank U, Next," breaking records. She was also named Billboard's Woman of the Year and scored two GRAMMY nominations.

