Ariana Grande is ready to say goodbye to 2018.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to let go of a challenging year and express positivity going into 2019. Alongside a sideways photo featuring the "thank u, next" singer in a black tank top and choker, Grande thanked her fans and offered them some words of advice.

"Farewell 2018, you f**k," she wrote. "I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. 🖤 be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one."

"Thank you for everything. 🖤," she added.

The New Year's Eve post comes after a tumultuous year for Grande. The "Imagine" singer released new music and got engaged to Pete Davidson, but went on to mourn the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and, about a month later, split from the Saturday Night Live star.

Of her breakup with Davidson, a source told ET that it "wasn't the right time for them."

"He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her," the source said. "There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

Following the split, Grande released "thank u, next," an empowering breakup track that called out her famous exes and expressed her contentment with being by herself for a while.

It was mostly uphill from there, with Grande dropping a docu-series, nabbing Billboard's Woman of the Year honor and scoring two GRAMMY nominations.

