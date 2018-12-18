Jimmy Fallon just gave fans a holiday blast from the past, with the help of Ariana Grande!

TheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, along with the "Thank U, Next" songstress and his former Saturday Night Live colleagues Horatio Sanz, Tracy Morgan and Chris Kattan, treated the late-night talk show audience to an epic and hilarious rendition of "I Wish It Was Christmas Today."

During Tuesday's episode, the quintet appeared on stage wearing red holiday sweaters with white snowflakes, with the guys donning black pants while Grande rocked her usual thigh-high boots. Sanz kicked off the singing, as the rest of the crew danced to the song's festive tune. Later in the night, Grande also performed her new song, "Imagine."

The comedians first performed the SNL skit almost two decades ago during the show's 26th season in 2000. It has since become a holiday classic.

Earlier in the day, Grande was snapped out and about in New York City. Dressed in head-to-toe black, the singer looked somber as she was spotted for the first time since her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, shared an emotional post about how he was finding it difficult to go on with life.

Grande has been dealing with the aftermath of her breakup with Davidson, as well as the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Following the SNL member's alarming post over the weekend, Grande took to Twitter and in since-deleted posts wrote: "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too."

Grande likely meant that she was downstairs at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where Davidson films Saturday Night Live, or at his apartment.

For more on Grande, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Steps Out Looking Somber After Pete Davidson’s Worrying Cry for Help

Ariana Grande Says She's 'Not Going Anywhere' After Ex Pete Davidson's Concerning Post

Ariana Grande Fans Think 'Imagine' Is About Mac Miller

Related Gallery