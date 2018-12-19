See Ariana Grande's Mind-Blowing Upside-Down Christmas Tree

This year, Ariana Grande decided to try something drastically new with her Christmas decorations!



On Tuesday, she revealed on Instagram that her tree is up and lit — oh, it’s also upside down! That’s right, the Christmas tree is hanging from her ceiling! But it’s still got presents, all black, nestled underneath, or above in this case. She completed the festive look with a makeshift mantel nearby which she decorated with candles and stockings, also black.



Her older brother, Frankie Grande, also posted a photo of the mind-boggling tree and decorations. In the image, he is sitting on the ground and looking up at the tree. “Waiting for Santa,” he captioned the incredible photo. Of course, it was written upside down.

Meanwhile, Ariana, who looked somber as she left her NYC apartment, was asked about the decision to choose such an unorthodox way of celebrating the holidays.

“Sometimes the world is a little upside down,” she said, possibly referencing her tumultuous year, which has included the death of her ex, Mac Miller, and her whirlwind engagement and breakup with Pete Davidson, who recently posted worrying messages on social media.

The unveiling of Ariana’s breathtaking Christmas tree arrived just before the songstress decided to get festive on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She helped the host, as well as Saturday Night Live alums Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan trot out their song, “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” from 2000. It was a wonderfully nostalgic moment and Morgan’s dance moves have only gotten better with time!



Although Ariana didn’t sing, she did dance along, adding some star power to this welcome reimagining of the hilarious track. And later on, she performed her new bluesy single, “Imagine,” which naturally brought down the house.

Get tons more music news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Gives 'The Voice' Winner Advice She Wishes Someone Gave Her After 'American Idol'

The Best Music Of 2018: Albums, Songs and More

Gwen Stefani Comforts Blake Shelton After His Loss on 'The Voice' With Throwback Video

Related Gallery