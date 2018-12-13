Ariana Grande continues to share her story with her fans.

After expressing how "grateful" she was for her exes, in her latest song, "Imagine," the 25-year-old songstress chooses to linger in the "thank u" that came before the "next." Grande dropped the new track on Thursday night, with fans taking to Twitter to offer their feelings and praise.

"Staying up all night, order me pad thai," Grande muses on the track, along with several other scene-setting lines -- from "Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub," to "we could light up 'til I'm 'sleep on your chest, love how my face fits so good in your neck" -- which all culminate in a hook where she challenges her romantic partner to "imagine a world like that."

If it all sounds like fantasy, it's because deep down, Grande knows it is. Buried between the lines is an uneasy reluctance to acknowledge the reality of how fleeting those initial feelings of "forever" can be. And indeed, earlier in the week, Grande revealed that "Imagine" would talk about "denial," compared to how "Thank U, Next" was about "acceptance."

“A lot of this album mourns failed, yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” Grande tweeted. “But for those of you asking about imagine: I would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. Hope that makes sense.”

Meanwhile, in "Thank U, Next" Grande addresses her exes, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, by name. While she's been open on social media about her breakups and life, she tearfully addressed her personal life during her Billboard Women In Music speech.

"I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life,” Grande expressed. “I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.’”

“I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I am doing," the singer continued. "So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one. I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that.”

