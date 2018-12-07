Mac Miller Posthumously Nominated for First GRAMMY

Mac Miller's final album landed him his first GRAMMY nomination.

The rapper -- who died in September at age 26 -- scored a posthumous GRAMMY nod, the first of his career, on Friday, when he was recognized by the Recording Academy in the Best Rap Album category for his fifth studio album, Swimming.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was pronounced dead at the scene at his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7. A later report by the L.A. County Coroner's Office pronounced that the rapper died from "mixed drug toxicity," noting fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. His death was categorized as an accident.

Prior to his death, Miller had been open about drug use and dealing with depression. In September 2015, Miller told Larry King during a candid interview that his depression and drug use were intertwined. "I had a drug problem for a long time," he acknowledged. "It wasn't just in music, but I definitely was going through a drug problem and I think it was more my state of mind. I was just pretty depressed."

"I think it started [with success]," he continued. "It's funny, because you talk to people, and they say, 'What do you have to be depressed about? You have money.'... Fame is tricky because you read what's said about you, and you know what you know to be true, and the lines start to blur."

In a February 2016 documentary for Fader, Miller spoke specifically about overdosing.

"I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged out mess who can't even get out of his house," he said. "Overdosing is just not cool. There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die."

Last month, Miller's ex, Ariana Grande, released her new hit, "Thank U, Next" which referenced the late rapper, whom she dated for almost two years before calling it quits in May.

"Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel," she sings on the track.

If you or someone you know is facing mental and/or substance use disorders, please call AMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

