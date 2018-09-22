Ariana Grande is taking it one day at a time.

The 25-year-old "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Twitter on Saturday to reassure her devoted fans that "everything will be okay" after a couple of heartbreaking weeks that she's endured. The positive tweet was followed by a second post that read, "I love u so v much."

Additionally, the former Nickelodeon star also posted a photo of a gray sky on her Instagram Story that said, "Everything will be okay" and "one day at a time [heart]."

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

i love u so v much — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

Instagram Story

The messages come a week after Grande broke her silence on ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who was found dead on Sept. 7. The singer shared a video of Miller telling her a story and wearing a sweatshirt that also had the phrase, "Everything will be okay."

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do."

"You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to," Grande continued. "The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

Miller and Grande split after nearly two years of dating in early May. Following his shocking death, a source told ET that Grande was "devastated."

“Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source said. "Ariana is very upset."

Meanwhile earlier this week, another source told ET that Grande's fiance, Pete Davidson, has been a "huge support" during this difficult time.

"This year hasn't been easy at all for Ariana. Mac's death has been one of the most painful things she has ever had to deal with in her life," ET's source revealed. "She loved him very much, but she knew she couldn't help him. Mac clearly needed rehab and Ariana couldn't be his girlfriend and his sober coach."

See more on Grande in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Is a Copy of Ariana Grande's 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' Ink

Ariana Grande Skips 2018 Emmys to 'Heal and Mend' With Fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Takes a Rainy Stroll Through New York After Skipping Emmys to Heal

Related Gallery