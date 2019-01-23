Ariana Grande Shares Sultry 'Thank U, Next' Album Cover

Ariana Grande's new album cover is here!

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer shared the cover of her Thank U, Next album with fans on Twitter on Wednesday, and once again, she's turning our world upside down. Grande seemed to follow her Sweetener aesthetic (the album cover also featured an upside down photo of her), but took things a little darker.

Instead of a wide-eyed, gray-haired Grande, the singer poses with her brunette locks in a high pony and dark makeup, looking away from the camera. She crosses her arms over her chest, where "Thank U, Next" is written on her body in big, bold letters.

Grande -- who released her Thank U, Next tracklist on Tuesday and will drop the album on Feb. 8 -- explained to fans in June why she decided to turn things upside down with Sweetener, which she released in August.

"I showed aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown’ and that was kind of it for me at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown’ for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius 🌫 everything clicked after that," she wrote.

The former Nickelodeon star continued the trend with an upside down Christmas tree over the holidays. See more on Grande in the video below.

