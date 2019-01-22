Ariana Grande Shares Tracklist for Her Upcoming Album 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande's next album is almost here.

Less than a day after the 25-year-old pop star revealed the release date for her upcoming album, Thank U, Next -- Feb. 8 -- she's sharing the record's tracklist.

The 12-song list was unveiled on Grand'e SweetenerInstagram account on Tuesday, with her previously released singles, "Thank U, Next," "Imagine" and "7 Rings," making the cut, alongside other curiously-titled tracks like "Ghostin," "NASA," "Needy" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

Thank U, Next marks Grande's second album in six months, following Sweetener's release last August. See the full list below:

1. "Imagine"

2. "Needy"

3. "NASA"

4. "Bloodline"

5. "Fake Smile"

6. "Bad Idea"

7. "Make Up"

8. "Ghostin"

9. "In My Head"

10. "7 Rings"

11. "Thank U, Next"

12. "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored"

While Grande is celebrating her new album, she recently found herself responding to backlash surrounding "7 Rings." The former Nickelodeon star was slammed following the song's release for allegedly ripping off Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia, with the latter accusing Grande of cultural appropriation.

Grande was further criticized for posting and then deleting an Instagram Story reading: “‘You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it’… White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

“Hi hi… I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative [stereotype] that is paired with the word 'weave'… however I’m so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way," she later apologized. "Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It’s never my intention to offend anybody.”

