Aidy Bryant has nothing but love for her Saturday Night Live co-star Pete Davidson.

Davidson's burgeoning romance with Kate Beckinsale has divided fans and critics -- many of whom deride the relationship over the age difference between the stars -- but Bryant says she's a huge fan of the happy couple.

Speaking with ET at the New York premiere of her upcoming Hulu comedy series, Shrill, Bryant shared her support for her lovestruck co-star.

"I only wish Pete the best, of course," Bryant said with a smile, adding, "I love them."

Davidson's newest relationship comes on the heels of his nearly year-long whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande, which also dominated pop culture and played a surprisingly prominent role on Saturday Night Live during the time they were dating.

Bryant clearly has fond feelings for Davidson, so it seems possible that he might end up making an appearance in her upcoming Hulu series, since Bryant hinted that the first season might feature some familiar SNL faces -- especially with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels serving as an executive producer on the new show.

"I'm in love with this cast," Bryant shared. "I was really involved in the casting process and I just feel like it shows in how much chemistry we all have and how much we all get along."

"In a lot of ways it felt like an embarrassment of riches," Bryant added, referring to Michaels serving as a producer, as well as Elizabeth Banks. "I always had someone to call if I needed advice or feedback. But the thing, to both Lorne and Elizabeth's credit, is they both really let me take the reigns and let me be in control and let me do my thing and let me appreciate that."

As for which SNL stars fans can expect to see, Bryant played coy, simply teasing that people will "have to watch the first season."

Shrill -- also starring Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Daniel Stern and SNL alum Julia Sweeney -- premieres on Hulu on March 15.

Meanwhile, Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, have been grabbing headlines for weeks for their cute, PDA-filled date nights, and the comic even addressed the relationship during his "Weekend Update" segment on the most recent SNL, where he called out those who have a problem with their age difference.

"It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this," Davidson said. The comic then referred anyone with a question about relationships with a big difference to a long, long list of celebs who have famously been in relationships with even wider age gaps including, "Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."

Check out the video below for more on Davidson's recent "Weekend Update" remarks.

