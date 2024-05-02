Need a new pair of headphones? You have plenty of options to choose from.

There are the seminal Apple AirPods or a pair of noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort cans that can keep the sounds of the world out. But if you're looking to stay within the Apple ecosystem, even if only tangentially, you might have your eye on a new pair of Beats headphones. If that's the case, we've got good news for you: There's a new pair of Beats on the horizon with the new Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones, launching on May 2.

Shop Beats Solo 4 Headphones

At just $200, the Beats Solo 4 offer more than just an incremental upgrade to the well-received Beats Solo 3. While they boast the same frame as the previous model, they have improved sound quality as well as battery life. They're now rated for up to 50 hours of use, which is up to an additional 10 hours over what the Beats Solo 3 offer. With their fast-charging feature, called Fast Fuel, you can get an additional five hours of playback in just 10 minutes. You can also use an optional USB-C cable to connect to your smartphone or computer, like the Beats Studio Pro, for a direct, lossless connection that won't require any additional electricity.

You'll also get beamforming digital mics with this updated model, made to transform voice calls into a much clearer experience. Though the headphones don't have active noise cancelling, they can help to reduce background noise so you can enjoy your favorite music and calls with others in peace. Otherwise, the frame you enjoyed with the Beats Solo 3 remains largely unchanged, with a flex-grip headband and adjustable UltraPlush ear cushions to keep you comfortable during lengthy listening sessions.

Beats Solo 4

You can shop the Beats Solo 4 on May 2 at Amazon. They'll run you $200, and they're available in three different colors: Cloud Pink, Slate Blue and Matte Black. You can also buy a bundle that includes an Apple 20W USB-C power adapter so all you have to do is supply the charging cable to ensure your new headphones are always at the ready. At $215, that bundle is $15 more than buying the headphones outright. Lock in your pair today and you'll be able to experience the newest Beats headphones in just a few days.

